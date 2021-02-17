Manchester United add two academy stars to Europa League squad

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see the two youngsters included in their Europa League squad ahead of the knockout stages.

Out of the exciting pair, one is actually a surprise inclusion and shows the level of faith Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has in him.

United will take on Real Sociedad in the Round of 32 tie in what will prove to be a difficult doubleheader against one of Spain’s finer teams.

Most fans want Solskjaer to play a fully rotated team full of youngsters in an effort to focus their attentions elsewhere, particularly in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have already won the Europa League during Jose Mourinho’s reign and supporters don’t really hold any emotional attachment to the trophy.

Amad and Shola Shoretire have both been added to United's squad for the #UEL knockout stages #mufc — Rich Fay (@RichFay) February 16, 2021

On the other hand, there’s a real argument to be made in favour of taking the competition seriously as Solskjaer’s Manchester United have yet to get their hands on any silverware during his time at the club.

Nonetheless, Amad Diallo’s inclusion in the Europa League squad isn’t a real surprise given how much he was signed for in the summer.

Shola Shoretire however, must have been doing remarkably well behind the scenes in order to earn a spot in the squad.

Generally speaking, United have a lot of depth in their attack already so his inclusion is a real mark of faith shown in him by Solskjaer.

