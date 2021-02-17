Manchester United turn to Max Aarons for defensive reinforcement

Manchester United are reportedly keen on Norwich City’s Max Aarons, though they will have to fight for his signature according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been said in the past that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka after seeing the success of what bringing in Alex Telles has done for Luke Shaw.

The former Southampton man is currently playing the best football of his career and is edging closer and closer to meeting his potential.

Wan-Bissaka has had good and bad spells this season, leaving those at United to consider he may need competition for his spot.

Brandon Williams is his current backup but the youngster hasn’t featured much this season, seemingly taking a step back in his career.

Manchester United want a right-back and are interested in Norwich City’s Max Aarons. Aarons is also a big target for Bayern Munich, he will cost €35m-€40m. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) February 17, 2021

The pricetag Norwich have set is something both Bayern and Manchester United should be able to match so it will probably come down to who can convince him more.

Solskjaer could sell to him how the club has a history of giving young talent a shot and how he will truly have a chance to dislodge Wan-Bissaka from the starting XI.

Bayern obviously have their own remarkable history and could almost guarantee him silverware but perhaps not really enough minutes.

