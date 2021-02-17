Up to five players injured for Man United’s clash vs Real Sociedad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that he has a number of injury concerns ahead of Manchester United’s tie with Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32 match tomorrow evening.

Speaking at today’s pre-match press conference ahead of the tie in Turin, a neutral venue arranged due to Covid quarantine issues, the boss confirmed that three players were definitely out of the tie and two remained doubtful.

‘Paul [Pogba], he’s recovering well, he’s starting the treatment, it’ll still be a few weeks so he won’t be playing in February, that’s for sure,’ Solskjaer said.

‘Apart from that we have a couple of doubts, Anthony [Martial] and Scott [McTominay], so we’ll have to check them tomorrow. And Donny [Van de Beek] and Edinson [Cavani] are definitely not travelling.’

‘Donny and Edinson are injured, unfortunately, they have muscle injuries.’

‘We have to play at a high level to get a result, of course we do.’

The manager also admitted that Juan Mata has been absent from the squad for a while but could take part tomorrow.

‘Juan’s been away for a little while, but now he’s back, he’s travelling with us, he’s been bright in training.’

Solskjaer also discussed how he is working to improve the versatility of the side’s play.

‘Can we find the balance between high press, low press, but also the mid block, and get back to the more dangerous counter-attacking Man United fast, quick attack by winning the ball in good positions? Not just to defend, but to win them in very good positions to attack from,’ he said.

‘Then if you can’t finish, you have to keep the ball up there.’

