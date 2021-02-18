Amad makes the most of short cameo vs Real Sociedad

Manchester United prospect Amad was handed his debut vs Real Sociedad by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it’s safe to say he gave fans a hint of what’s to come.

The legendary Norwegian watched on proudly from the sidelines as his mean dispatch the normally impressive Spanish side, defeating them with a comfortable 4-0 win.

United put in a thoroughly professional performance and it was because of the big lead that Solskjaer felt at ease to bring on Amad.

The young winger only arrived at Old Trafford last month but fans have been demanding to see him play as they were impatient in wanting to see his obvious talent.

Although Amad didn’t have a hand in any goals as such, he still showed moments of magic and the statistic below is evidence of that.

Amad Diallo completed three take-ons for Man Utd against Real Sociedad, more than any other player in the second half. He only came on in the 82nd minute. pic.twitter.com/UNfWjnNy6g — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 18, 2021

It’s clear to see Amad is a player who’s confident when dribbling and has a composed head on his shoulders as statistics also claimed he hadn’t misplaced a single pass.

It’s likely Solskjaer will continue to drip-feed him minutes but if he keeps on showing his magic, he’ll likely force his way into the starting XI.

The right-wing spot is certainly the position that can be won easily the most, with fans often feeling it’s a weakness in the team.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!