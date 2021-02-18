Bruno Fernandes puts on brilliant show vs Real Sociedad
Bruno Fernandes put in another man-of-the-match performance this evening as Man United cruised to a 4-0 aggregate lead over Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 32.

Fernandes scored United’s first two goals and was at the heart of everything creative the Reds had to offer for the first hour of the game.

The Portuguese magnifico’s statistics for the match underline his contribution to the game. He achieved a100% dribble success, 81% pass accuracy from a total of 31 passes and created three chances, two of which were big chances.

Fernandes had 65 touches and three shots in the game, all of which were on target. He also won six duels and made three ball recoveries.

The statistics also show what an amazing all-round performer he is, putting in an important defensive contribution, high workrate, excellent chance creation and superb finishing.

The 26-year-old now has 21 goals in 36 games in all competitions this season, a phenomenal record.

It is hard to choose a better player in the world right now and if United can put in a good run in Europe and domestically, it would not be a surprise for him to be shortlisted – at least – for the Ballon d’Or.

Red Billy is co-editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Always glad to get feedback - write to redbilly (at thepeoplesperson.com) or click the email link to send a message.

