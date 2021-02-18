Daniel James repays Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faith in big win

Manchester United star Daniel James will be thoroughly pleased with himself after a professional performance vs Real Sociedad.

The young Welshman was handed a rare start in the Europa League and repaid his manager’s faith in full in the 4-0 victory.

James isn’t awfully popular amongst the United fans but if he can keep up performances like tonight’s one then there’s no doubt he’ll win them over once more.

After all, supporters initially loved the former Swansea man due to the bright start to his career at Old Trafford.

However, those goalscoring, electric displays soon fizzled out and it saw him lose his place as a regular starter.

Dan James’ last two Man Utd appearances: ⚽️ vs. Southampton ⚽️🅰️ vs. Real Sociedad Finishes off a great Man Utd performance in style. 🔥🔥🔥 #UEL pic.twitter.com/4O3Q8HQMN2 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 18, 2021

Daniel James has now averaged a goal every 92.5 minutes for Man Utd across all competitions since the November international break. Popping up with a deserved goal. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/WGwXxsoFFu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 18, 2021

It’s clear to see James is beginning to return to that form once more so the hope is he can keep it up long enough to provide real competition to his attacking teammates.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood need to be challenged and need to be rested knowing there’s a player capable of taking their place.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t suddenly begin handing James more starts but at least the player has done well enough to be in consideration.

Fans have often complained of a lack of quality backup players so the versatile winger’s performance should be praised but not necessarily celebrated.

