Manchester United consider Andre Silva after scouting extensively

Manchester United have reportedly turned to Germany in their search for a striker as they keep an eye on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Andre Silva.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has the likes of Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as his current options for the position.

The experienced Uruguayan is arguably the only natural number nine out of the four but his contract runs out this summer unless United opt to trigger a one-year extension.

Many fans see Rashford and Martial as left-wingers whereas Greenwood is still developing and settling on a position, though he has looked brilliant as a right-winger.

As such, Solskjaer appears to want more depth in the position and wants to ensure it’s a natural goalscorer rather than a former winger.

According to Sky Germany, the Red Devils want to sign a new striker this summer and after scouting Silva extensively, have added him to their shortlist.

It’s believed Atletico Madrid are also keen on the goalscorer, who is contracted until 2023, and Frankfurt are looking for a fee of €30m.

Silva’s price-tag is certainly doable for Manchester United but perhaps signing him depends on whether or not they get their first-choice in instead, who is arguably Erling Haaland.

