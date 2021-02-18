Player ratings: Real Sociedad 0-4 Man United – Brilliant all-round performance

Manchester United completely outclassed Spanish side Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 32 first leg this evening, winning the game 4-0. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 8 – Made a good save when Maguire was caught out early on and an excellent commanding punch in the second half. His sixth clean sheet of the season – deserves a run in the team now, even if he does make the odd mistake in future games – the defence looks better organised and more solid when he is behind it.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Started that horrible drifting infield a bit today but got away with it.

Eric Bailly 9 – Hands down United’s best centre-back if he can stay fit. The team is transformed when he is in it. Sublime performance today.

Harry Maguire 7 – Looked so much better alongside Bailly and made an excellent clearance in the second half.

Alex Telles 8 – Another really impressive performance from the Brazilian, who would have done enough to win a place in the starting line-up by now if it wasn’t for Luke Shaw‘s excellent form.

Scott McTominay 8 – One of Scotty’s majestic performances. Such an elegant player when he pushes forward.

Fred 8 – Brilliant pass for the Rashford goal and all-round great show from Pastor Fred.

Mason Greenwood 7 – Despite the scoreline, seemed to be feeding off scraps up front but ran the channels beautifully and worked his socks off.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – Just brilliant again from Bruno. Inspiring performance with goals, chance creation and hard work. Man-of-the-match along with Bailly.

Dan James 7 – Gave away some silly fouls and loose possession in the first half but came into his own in the second when the game was stretched. Thoroughly deserved his goal having had another one disallowed.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Squandered two or three chances and ran into cul-de-sacs a few times but still notched a goal and an assist. Johnny on the spot.

Substitutes

Nemanja Matic 6 – Kept the ship steady over the last half hour.

Anthony Martial 6 – Did nothing much of note.

Amad Diallo 7 – A couple of successful take-ons, but otherwise didn’t have much chance to show what he can do.

Juan Mata 6 – Had little chance to impact the game.

