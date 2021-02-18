Sir Alex Ferguson set to release new film about his life

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has completed shooting a feature film about his life that will be shown on Amazon Prime.

In the film, called Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, the great man tells the story of his life fromn his humble beginnings in Govan to his recovery from the brain haemorrhage he suffered in 2018.

It was, he said, that brain haemorrhage that prompted him to make the film, as it left him worried that he would not be able to remember everything if he became unwell again.

The film was directed by his son Jason, who has not directed a film before, and is set to premiere in March at the Glasgow Film Festival. His wife Cathy and two other sons, Mark and former Red Devil, Darren, also appear in the production.

‘Losing my memory was my biggest fear when I suffered a brain haemorrhage,’ Ferguson said (via The Times).

‘In the making of this film I was able to revisit the most important moments of my life, good and bad. Having my son Jason direct this film has ensured an honest and intimate account.’

Universal Pictures, the producers of the film, said it is about ‘the bond between a man and his family, an exploration of leadership and mental toughness and a celebration of one of football’s greatest careers.’

A number of former players also appear in the movie, including Eric Cantona and Ryan Giggs.

The film will be released in cinemas on May 27 and on Amazon Prime after that.

