Bruno Fernandes matches brilliant Paul Scholes record

A lot has been said about Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes but he made sure he’ll be talked about even more with his brilliant performance vs Real Sociedad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men rather surprisingly crushed their Spanish opponents 4-0 and it was thanks to the Portuguese magician’s brace.

Bruno is easily United’s most talismanic player so whenever he does well, the team often follows suit.

Solskjaer himself admitted he hadn’t anticipated the former Sporting Lisbon man would be as good as he turned out to be and it’s a credit to his own talent that he’s exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Bruno’s impact on the club has often seen him compared to Eric Cantona but the statistic below compares him to another club legend.

Bruno Fernandes has surpassed Paul Scholes's 20-goal haul for a United midfielder in 2002-03 with his 21st goal in 2020-21. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/nEuA2ons3T — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) February 18, 2021

To put into context just how prolific Bruno is, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne has scored just thrice this year, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored 24 and Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-min Son has netted 18 tiimes.

Solskjaer had previously stated he needs more goals coming from midfield and with the Manchester United star, he’s certainly got that.

The fact he’s the first player in the first-team squad to reach 20 plus goals is more evidence of how good of a finisher he is.

