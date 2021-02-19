Eduardo Camavinga to Man United: the chatter begins

Manchester United’s search for a holding midfielder may see them bid for one considered the world’s best this summer, but they will face stiff competition.

18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga has attracted the interest of the world’s best clubs and already has a market value of €60 million (£52m) according to Transfermarkt.

He is currently under contract to Rennes in Ligue 1, for whom he has already played 69 games despite his tender years.

His contract expires in 2022 so Rennes will look to sell this year. And with the summer fast approaching, the player’s agent Jonathan Barnet is already upping the ante, saying ‘Camavinga will be the best midfielder in the world’ and that it will take close to that market value to prise him away from the French side.

Barnett says that Camavinga ‘will also only leave his current Ligue 1 home for “four or five clubs” with Real Madrid and Barcelona both potential destinations’, reports Goal.com.

‘At the moment, he’s a Rennes player,’ Barnett said.

‘He likes Rennes and, at the moment, we haven´t really taken to other clubs. It isn’t our position.

‘Let’s see what happens later on, but he’s doing well in Rennes and that’s fine. Being the best midfielder in the world, that’s how I see his future, [with] a lot of medals and a lot of trophies.’

When asked whether Real Madrid would be the midfielder’s chosen destination, Barnett was careful to keep his options open.

‘[They are] a great club, a great club to play for.

‘Eduardo will have a choice of a lot of clubs if Rennes decides to release him. They will be one of the four of five clubs in the world he might go to.

‘Eduardo would love to play for a top club. Madrid are one of those top clubs in the world, so are Barcelona.’

Of course, Manchester United remain among the world’s elite and there is little doubt that they have the resources to put a convincing bid together for the teenager. In addition, United could almost guarantee Camavinga an immediate place in their first team, something that cannot be said of Real Madrid, where he would be competing with the likes of Casemiro, or Barcelona, who have Sergio Busquets.

