Eric Bailly crucial in stunning defensive display vs Real Sociedad

Manchester United star Eric Bailly has pushed forward his case to start once again after a thoroughly convincing performance vs Real Sociedad.

The solid Ivorian is so obviously a talented defender but unfortunately his fitness issues has many doubting his future.

United tore Sociedad apart by putting four past them but it was thanks to Bailly, as well as his teammates, that they head back to Old Trafford with a clean-sheet as well.

The former Villareal man started alongside Harry Maguire with Dean Henderson behind him and it’s safe to say they held the Spanish side out remarkably well.

Despite handing control of the game to Sociedad on occasion, the Red Devils hardly looked as though they were going to concede and it’s a credit to Bailly.

Eric Bailly’s game by numbers vs. Real Sociedad: 100% aerial duels won 88% pass accuracy 8 clearances 2 tackles won 1 interception 1 assist Another solid shift. 🇨🇮 🙌 #UEL pic.twitter.com/Zbb786eZkd — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 18, 2021

Arguably one of the best things about Bailly is that he complements Maguire remarkably well and makes the towering Englishman look a better player.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville also hinted how Victor Lindelof brings out the worst of Maguire and vice-versa so it’s clear to see a change needs to be made there.

Unfortunately because Bailly is absent so often for various reason, it’s difficult to make that change without consistently chopping and changing.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!