Marcus Rashford’s brilliant display vs Real Sociedad matches top record

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford didn’t really steal any headlines but should still be proud of his performance vs Real Sociedad.

The young Englishman got a goal and an assist in the 4-0 thrashing of the Spanish side to take his tallies up to 17 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

It’s clear he’s having a sensational season goal contributions wise and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased with his impact so far.

Rashford played on the left of a front four in order to allow Mason Greenwood to lead the line but many of United’s stars alternated positions.

Many fans feel he’s at his best from the left-wing and given how his goal and assist came from those positions, it certainly makes sense.

Marcus Rashford has scored seven goals in European competitions this season for Manchester United (not including qualifiers), the most by an English player in a season for the club since Bobby Charlton in 1964/65 (8) (opta) #MUFC pic.twitter.com/IE3JEFESZS — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) February 18, 2021

Despite Rashford’s goal contributions, fans have largely been frustrated with him because he could easily have even better statistics.

Bruno Fernandes has broken the 20 goal mark and arguably it should’ve been the academy product to do so first as he has been guilty of missing plenty of chances this season.

Rashford’s not normally a wasteful player but for some reason this campaign he’s been erratic in his finishing, despite his brilliant goalscoring numbers so far.

The good news is that he can go up a level, which can only be encouraging for him and the club’s fan base.

