Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Dean Henderson may keep his place vs Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a number of selection headaches ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match with Newcastle.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, recorded after yesterday’s Real Sociedad post-match conference, the boss admitted that the status of a number of players remained unclear.

‘Of course, Paul [Pogba] is out and Phil [Jones] is out. I don’t know how Scott [McTominay] is. I don’t know how Donny [Van de Beek] and Edinson [Cavani] will be either.

‘They’ve got a chance, I think, so we’ve just got to give them until before training on Saturday as we need to pick a team on Saturday. We’ll see how they are and hopefully they can both be available.’

He also told MUTV’s Stewart Gardner that ‘We think, or hope, both of them [Donny and Edinson will be fit] but we’re not sure. Maybe one, maybe two, maybe none. It’s one of those tight ones where you’ve got to make a call, probably after training on Saturday.’

The manager also confirmed at the press conference that he was considering keeping Dean Henderson in goal after his impressive performance yesterday in which he kept his sixth clean sheet of the season.

‘Of course Dean is in with a shout.

‘We pick a team on Saturday and Dean was very solid, good kicking and he could or should have had an assist for Marcus, which is another thing we worked on. He was clean in his handling, clean in his short passes and it was a good performance.

‘He is maturing all the time but I have a very, very good goalkeeper in David [De Gea]. He saved us against West Brom so I can’t say to you now. I always speak to the players first before I say who’s playing and they will know.’

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!