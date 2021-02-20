Edinson Cavani insists he’s happy to help Manchester United youngsters

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani has reminded his teammates he’s always available when needed, in a show of solidarity that fans love to see.

The experienced Uruguayan has proven his worth since arriving at Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised him consistently.

Cavani’s age, injury history and the fact PSG let him run out his contract meant that there were doubts over if he had any more left to give.

It’s safe to say the prolific striker has plenty left in his tank, so much so that there are talks United already want to extend his stay.

There’s currently a clause in his contract that can be triggered that’ll add a year to his deal, meaning he’ll stay beyond this summer.

According to the club’s official website, Cavani said: “Then, if a young player comes up and asks me something, or a youngster sees things during a training session that they’d like to incorporate into their game, I’m always here to help.

“I believe that you can always learn stuff, and from a variety of footballers.”

It’s exactly this type of mentality and mentorship that Solskjaer wanted in his team as Manchester United’s attacking talent are otherwise a young bunch.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have an average age of roughly 22 between them and all of them are 25 or under.

It’s clear they can all improve and guidance from a proven striker like Cavani is invaluable and should be taken advantage of.

Even the Manchester United fans have realised what a true number nine looks like once they saw him in action.

