Mason Greenwood brushes aside lucrative offers to pledge his future to Man United

Mason Greenwood could have got a new contract of a much higher value than the one he just signed at Manchester United, according to inside sources quoted in The Athletic.

United announced last week that the 19-year-old had signed the new contract, that will keep him at the club until 2025 with an option for a further year.

According to reporter Laurie Whitwell, the new deal increases Greenwood’s salary from around £45,000 per week to around £100,000 (based on basic salary plus normal bonuses), a healthy increase and an amount ‘equitable to that of…Aaron Wan-Bissaka’. Yet industry insiders have said that the Bradford-born man could have got much more.

‘Privately, professionals in the industry argue they could have got Greenwood even more, leveraging transfer interest from major European clubs to project his enormous value to United,’ Whitwell says.

‘Multiple agents … believe this summer’s looming European Championship would have encouraged them … to postpone agreeing terms, given the uplift in earnings possible for a player following a good showing at a major tournament.

‘“Your commercial value could double with a goal in the Euros,” says one intermediary. “He could be the sensation of the Euros. Why not?”’

‘“Greenwood had nothing to lose by waiting to see. The offer was in the bank. United wouldn’t have withdrawn it.”’

The reporter goes on to describe how Greenwood has rebuffed many agents’ offers to manage his affairs and keeps his father, Andrew, as his manager. The family see little need in going outside and are committed to a trusting and non-greedy relationship with United.

‘[It] underlines the strength of feeling Greenwood has for United. [He] has always given the impression he sees his career at Old Trafford, previously turning down an approach from serial Italian champions Juventus, and that is why his father Andrew still represents his interests when talking finances with the club.

‘Andrew … conducted recent negotiations despite every major agency offering their services. The Athletic has been told of one particularly lucrative proposal put forward, which was rejected.

‘[It is ] a signal of a steady, trusting relationship going forward between club and player.’

The future seems bright for Greenwood and after a shaky start to the season, he has bedded in well and earned a great deal of praise from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lately. In Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson, Solskjaer is building the backbone of a loyal and committed academy-nurtured side that has the potential to emulate the famous ‘Class of 92’ under Sir Alex Ferguson.

