Most Man United fans would prefer Wilfred Ndidi to Eduardo Camavinga

Most Manchester United fans do not want the club to go all out to sign midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer. The Rennes midfielder is expected to cost around €50-€60 million.

With one year left on his contract, the French outfit are likely to cash in on the 18-year-old this summer and as reported here yesterday, his agent Jonathan Barnett said that Camavinga wants to play for one of the top clubs in the world.

United fans on The Peoples Person Facebook page were therefore asked whether they thought United should launch a bid for the player and a large number suggested that Wilfred Ndidi was a better option.

Comments included:

‘Rather buy Ndidi’.

‘Ndidi is twice the player this boy is. Premier League proven and reliable in Leicester’s 4-1-4-1 system. I’ll rather have Ndidi than a kid.’

‘But Ndidi will go for £40m. Why not buy Ndidi and settle that CDM position once and for all?’

‘€60 million for him is too much, let’s go for Ndidi who is 40 million.’

‘No, go get Ndidi or Neves, both proven they can handle this league. €50-60 mil for an 18 year old is a massive risk.’

Comments in favour of signing Camavinga included:

‘United should grab such opportunities when available. Fantastic player with a long term prospect.’

‘Yes. Absolutely amazing amount of talent and so versatile. Get him in now and change the shape away from using two drab holding midfielders.

‘Hands down go for him.’

‘He’s the most intelligent teenager I’ve ever seen. Definitely Ballon d’Or winner.’

‘This guy is absolutely unreal.’

Real Madrid remain favourites to sign the Frenchman although the financial effects of Covid-19 may mean that they will not be able to pursue all their targets, with Kylian Mbappe their reported top priority.

