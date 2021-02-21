Fabrizio Romano discusses Sergio Ramos to Manchester United rumours

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has insisted there’s nothing in the reports that claim Manchester United have reached out to Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos.

The experienced centre-back is available for a free transfer this summer and as such, rumours have grown in regards to a potential switch to Old Trafford.

United’s need for defensive reinforcement is obvious too and so in theory it looks like the type of transfer that would make sense.

Ramos has been linked with a switch to Manchester in the past but nothing came of it in the end and he ended up extending his stay in Madrid.

Most fans believe that will be the case this time as well and that the Red Devils’ name is being used to help him secure a new deal.

Again. Manchester United have *not* contacted Sergio Ramos agent. There’s nothing with Man Utd, as of today. Still the same situation. 🔴 #mufc https://t.co/oqyZI9loi4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 20, 2021

Signing Ramos doesn’t seem to make too much sense other than the fact he’s a centre-back and Manchester United need a centre-back.

His age and his wages means he’s not necessarily a typical Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signing and he’s also not the same player he was in his prime either.

Ramos would be a very temporary solution to a long-term problem and even on a free transfer would still be a risk.

However, having said that, Manchester United have been desperate in the past so perhaps if they fail to bring in their priority targets, they may be tempted to go in for the Spaniard, if he’s still available then.

