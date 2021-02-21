Luke Shaw insists Paul Pogba is well loved at Manchester United
Luke Shaw insists Paul Pogba is well loved at Manchester United

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has leapt to the defence of his teammate Paul Pogba as rumours continue to swirl around in regards to his future.

The French World Cup winner has yet to sign an extension on a deal that runs out next summer as it appears he’s considering his future at the club.

Pogba’s infamous agent Mino Raiola has already stated many times that he’s trying to move on his client this summer despite there being no obvious candidates.

Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG are the three potential destinations but it’s difficult to think in the new cash-strapped circumstances that anyone can afford the talented playmaker.

Pogba was playing some of the best football of his Manchester United career prior to picking up yet another injury and Shaw has insisted he’s never been someone who is hated in the dressing room.

Pogba certainly gets unfairly criticised a lot of the time but some of the reasons the fans are upset about are legitimate.

For example, even ignoring Raiola, the former Juventus man himself has spoken publicly about a desire for a new challenge and that never sat well with supporters.

No fan likes to feel like their club is being mocked or taken for a ride and so Pogba was getting a lot of heat for that too.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!

