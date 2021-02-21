Luke Shaw puts in creative display vs Newcastle United

Manchester United star Luke Shaw was one of the more impressive players out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in the 3-1 win over Newcastle.

It wasn’t a vintage performance from those in red but it was a crucial three points given the need to close the gap on fierce rivals Manchester City.

Shaw is currently enjoying his best season since joining United and it wouldn’t be unfair to hand him the man of the match award.

The talented left-back has played so well that there have been big calls for him to be called up for his country once more.

Shaw’s good form has seen Alex Telles hardly get a sniff of action since leaving Portugal to join the Red Devils.

Luke Shaw created 5 chances vs. Newcastle United. He has now created more chances [45] than any other defender in the Premier League this season. Kicked on massively. 💥 pic.twitter.com/QiYTTmPA5z — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 21, 2021

Shaw has largely been a solid defender for a while now and so the majority of the criticisms thrown his way had to do with his attacking output.

Fans felt the English full-back used to be known for his explosiveness but lost his way after suffering a horrific injury during Louis van Gaal‘s reign.

This season, however, Shaw has come closer than ever before to matching the potential everyone felt he had.

If he keeps it up then Manchester United would finally have the player they hoped for when they signed him from Southampton.

