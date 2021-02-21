Manchester United edge closer to Sir Alex Ferguson’s title-winning team

Manchester United have had a bit of a mixed season this time around despite sitting in second place after a professional win over Newcastle United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faced his fair share of criticism but one thing he can’t be accused of is not getting his team going.

United have, despite some attacking problems, scored plenty of goals this season and have put on a show of offensive talent.

Most of the criticisms has had to do with the club’s defensive woes and how amateurish some of the efforts were.

Nonetheless, the statistic below puts into context just how well the Red Devils are doing going forward and perhaps Solskjaer should focus more attention on that.

53 – Manchester United have scored 53 goals in 25 games in the Premier League this term – their most at this stage of a top-flight campaign since the 2012-13 season (60), which was the last time they won the title. Expressive. pic.twitter.com/yih4KTZkxO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2021

In Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season in charge, which is that 2012-13 season, he relied heavily on his forwards outscoring their opponents.

That year was arguably the beginning of Manchester United’s defensive problems and they’ve failed to replace Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic since.

Solskjaer could replicate Sir Alex by accepting his defence isn’t good enough and try to get his forwards firing more often instead.

Anthony Martial has been poorer than anyone up front but the likes of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford (despite putting in remarkable numbers) also have more to give.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!