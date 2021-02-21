Manchester United edge closer to Sir Alex Ferguson’s title-winning team
Home
First Team

Manchester United edge closer to Sir Alex Ferguson’s title-winning team

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United have had a bit of a mixed season this time around despite sitting in second place after a professional win over Newcastle United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faced his fair share of criticism but one thing he can’t be accused of is not getting his team going.

United have, despite some attacking problems, scored plenty of goals this season and have put on a show of offensive talent.

Most of the criticisms has had to do with the club’s defensive woes and how amateurish some of the efforts were.

Nonetheless, the statistic below puts into context just how well the Red Devils are doing going forward and perhaps Solskjaer should focus more attention on that.

In Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season in charge, which is that 2012-13 season, he relied heavily on his forwards outscoring their opponents.

That year was arguably the beginning of Manchester United’s defensive problems and they’ve failed to replace Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic since.

Solskjaer could replicate Sir Alex by accepting his defence isn’t good enough and try to get his forwards firing more often instead.

Anthony Martial has been poorer than anyone up front but the likes of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford (despite putting in remarkable numbers) also have more to give.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus