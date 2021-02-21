Marcus Rashford posts amazing statistics against Newcastle

Marcus Rashford put in a fantastic performance this evening as Man United overcame Newcastle 3-1 to go back into second place in the Premier League.

Rashford scored United’s first goal, was brought down for the penalty that sealed the game and was involved in almost everything creative that the Red Devils put together in an otherwise uninspiring struggle against Steve Bruce’s relegation battlers.

Marcus Rashford’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle United: 85% pass accuracy 28 final third passes 9 attempted take-ons 5 successful take-ons 4 ball recoveries 2 fouls won 2 shots 1 goal 1 penalty won Outstanding. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/BeivqoKoHW — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 21, 2021

The England man completed five take-ons during the game – more than any other player. He attempted nine in total. He also achieved 85% pass accuracy, made 28 final third passes and made four ball recoveries.

In addition, the 23-year-old drew two fouls and took two shots.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke this week about the need for his forwards to convert a higher percentage of chances and Rashford duly obliged, burying his first chance after just 30 minutes.

Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow will be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post for that one but there can be no disputing Rashford’s direct contribution in the 75th minute as his driving run into the box drew a clear penalty that Bruno Fernandes duly dispatched to put the game beyond doubt.

Rashford has now scored nine goals this season.

