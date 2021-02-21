Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Shola Shoretire after debut
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Shola Shoretire after debut

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told fans exactly what they wanted to hear in regards to Shola Shoretire’s future.

The young prospect became the latest player to make his debut for the club after Amad did in the mid-week win over Real Sociedad.

Shoretire was on the bench for that game too but was an unused substitute as Solskjaer opted to save him for the Newcastle United match instead.

The exciting 17-year-old came on when the score was already at 3-1, with the legendary Norwegian hoping to not put any pressure on him.

Shoretire was composed in possession and didn’t try anything too extravagant, instead helping his side see out the match comfortably.

Solskjaer is clearly a fan of Shoretire’s and it looks like Manchester United fans should get used to seeing his face around the first-team.

Although supporters were excited to see him called up to first-team training, many believed that would be the most for his progress this season.

However, Shoretire has clearly impressed behind closed doors and has done enough to convince Solskjaer to hand him his debut.

Fans always love to see upcoming young talent breakthrough into the first-team and so will be hoping to see him play more often before the season is over.

