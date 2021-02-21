Player ratings: Man United 3-1 Newcastle United

Manchester United overcame Newcastle United 3-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – First half typical De Gea. Two spectacular saves, but right above his head so made them look harder than they were. Terrible kick-out that was lucky not to be punished and could do nothing to prevent the goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Probably being overplayed at this point, was anonymous, wasn’t joining attacks, making overlapping runs, just invisible.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Just cut and paste from any of his last, what, 30 games?

Harry Maguire 4 – Dreadful header that led to Newcastle goal and all-round Division 2 performance.

Luke Shaw 7 – Has gone off the boil a little, although still United’s best defender and created more chances than anyone today.

Nemanja Matic 8 – Poor in first half but excellent in second and a little bit of individual skill that probably sealed the game for United. Our MOTM.

Fred 5 – Needs to get forward more. Always energetic, but achieving nothing.

Dan James 6 – Other than the goal, what did he contribute exactly?

Bruno Fernandes 7 – He cheered up when he got his pen but for much of the game he had his ‘at least I didn’t join Spurs’ face on.

Marcus Rashford 7 – United’s best player in the first half, the goal was a bit of a scuff but if you don’t buy a ticket, you can’t win the lottery.

Anthony Martial 5 – Invisible, although admittedly, he didn’t get much service.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 6 – Looked lively but no major contributions.

Shola Shoretire 6 – No chance to influence game, but welcome to the first team, Shola.

Juan Mata 6 – No chance to influence game, but welcome back to the first team, Juan.

Edinson Cavani has made quite an impact since his deadline day arrival at Old Trafford, but how much do you know about our other South American players, past and present? Take our quiz below to find out!