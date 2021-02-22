Daniel James repaying Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s faith after goalscoring performance

Manchester United star Daniel James was praised by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the win over Newcastle United and it seems rightfully so.

The young winger has had a tough time at Old Trafford after a pulsating start to his career at the club but it seems he’s slowly bouncing back.

James early form saw him notch a handful of goals and assists and wasn’t handed plenty of minutes to boot as well.

Unfortunately his spark fizzled out and he was benched for a long time with many fans even calling on him to be sold.

However, James despite still being benched, has managed to slowly but surely prove his worth again and may remind everyone what he has to offer this squad.

Daniel James has been directly involved in a goal every 70 minutes on average across all competitions in 2021. So good to see him back among the goals. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/B5i5veT8PL — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 21, 2021

Daniel James’ last 3 games: ⚽️ vs. Southampton ⚽️🅰️ vs. Real Sociedad ⚽️ vs. Newcastle United Impact. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/1KoHBVPxwk — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 21, 2021

James has certainly been helped by the random niggles the Manchester United squad have seemed to pick up this season but credit to him for taking his opportunities.

Many will wonder if there’s a fully fit, fully in-form starting XI, would the Welsh winger be a part of it but it’s not crucial to that debate.

James’ performances will keep his more talented teammates on their toes while giving him boosting his reputation for performing when badly needed.

