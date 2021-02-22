Harry Maguire puts in remarkable numbers vs Newcastle United

Manchester United star Harry Maguire came under scrutiny once again after the clash with Newcastle United but his statistics make for good reading.

There are some who blame the English centre-back for Steve Bruce’s side’s goal in the 3-1 victory at Old Trafford.

It wasn’t a vintage performance from United but it was a crucial win all things considered and at one point it looked under threat.

After taking the lead through Marcus Rashford, Maguire would later weakly head away a cross only from Newcastle to take advantage and equalise.

Luckily the Red Devils would go on to score two more times and it seems it would’ve been harsh to criticise the towering defender too much.

Harry Maguire vs. Newcastle: ◉ 100% aerial duels won (6/6) ◉ Most touches (120) ◉ =Most recoveries (11) ◉ Most aerial duels won (6) ◉ =Most clearances (3) ◉ =Most tackles (2) ◉ =Most shots (2) ◉ Most blocks (1) And he grabbed his first assist of the season. pic.twitter.com/9gifPxfBP7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 21, 2021

Maguire was clearly all over the pitch based on his statistics and it makes sense given Manchester United’s dominance on the ball.

The former Leicester City man always seems to be doubted and it’s safe to say he hasn’t won everyone over since joining for a then world-record fee for a defender.

Given the amount United paid for him, fans were hoping Maguire would end their defensive woes but at times it feels as though he’s added to them.

Nonetheless, he clearly put in a statistically solid performance vs Newcastle United and even if he was at blame for their goal, he certainly made up for it in other ways.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!