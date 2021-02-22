Manchester United boast creativity in encouraging statistic

Manchester United have had their fair share of issues this season but it seems creativity is not one of them, at least according to the statistics.

Given how some of the team’s attackers haven’t been in the best vein of form just yet, it’s a huge positive lots of chances are still being created.

United’s defensive woes has been an obvious pattern this season and it’s clear that is the main area in need of attention.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to shore up his defence if he hopes to mount a title challenge and it should be an easier task when he knows his attack is sorted.

The Red Devils recently overcame Newcastle 3-1 and while it wasn’t a vintage performance, he’ll be glad chances were converted nonetheless.

Chances created in the Premier League: • 1st — Jack Grealish [75] • 2nd — 𝘽𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙤 𝙁𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙨 [74] • 3rd — Mason Mount [62] • 4th — Kevin De Bruyne [58] • 5th — 𝙇𝙪𝙠𝙚 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙬 [50]#mufc are the only team to have two players in the top 10. — ً (@utdrobbo) February 21, 2021

Bruno Fernandes has been talismanic for Manchester United so far this season so it’s no surprise he’s so high up on this list, especially given his role in the team.

Luke Shaw‘s position is a little more of a surprise despite fans absolutely loving his form and attacking output this season.

The reason it’s a surprise is the sheer number of chances he’s created as well as how he’s the only defender in that list.

