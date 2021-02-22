Manchester United boast creativity in encouraging statistic
Home
First Team

Manchester United boast creativity in encouraging statistic

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United have had their fair share of issues this season but it seems creativity is not one of them, at least according to the statistics.

Given how some of the team’s attackers haven’t been in the best vein of form just yet, it’s a huge positive lots of chances are still being created.

United’s defensive woes has been an obvious pattern this season and it’s clear that is the main area in need of attention.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to shore up his defence if he hopes to mount a title challenge and it should be an easier task when he knows his attack is sorted.

The Red Devils recently overcame Newcastle 3-1 and while it wasn’t a vintage performance, he’ll be glad chances were converted nonetheless.

Bruno Fernandes has been talismanic for Manchester United so far this season so it’s no surprise he’s so high up on this list, especially given his role in the team.

Luke Shaw‘s position is a little more of a surprise despite fans absolutely loving his form and attacking output this season.

The reason it’s a surprise is the sheer number of chances he’s created as well as how he’s the only defender in that list.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus