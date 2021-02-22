Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rules out Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire Europa start

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already given an indication of his team selection for the side’s next match, which is against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

With United leading 4-0 after the first leg, the boss must be tempted to field a weakened team, especially with a crucial Premier League fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge coming just three days later.

But speaking after the Newcastle game, Solskjaer ruled out the possibility of starting the game with Academy whizz-kids Amad Diallo (18) and Shola Shoretire (17).

‘Probably not Shola and Amad, no. I’m not sure if that would be fair on them [to be picked in the starting line-up]. They’ll be in the squad.’ the manager said.

‘Donny, Edinson, Scott, I don’t know. Maybe they’ll be available, I’m not sure. I hope.’

It will come as a disappointment to Shoretire and Amad, both of whom made their debuts for the first team this week, that they won’t get to start what is effectively a dead rubber. It will also come as a disappointment to the fans, who are champing at the bit to see the pair get some meaningful minutes on the pitch to show what they can do.

Given that the availability of Van de Beek, Cavani and McTominay is unknown and that it is important to rest players such as Fernandes and Rashford, Solskjaer’s words suggest it is almost certain that Dan James will be keeping his place and that Juan Mata will get his first start since early November.

