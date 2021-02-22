Paul Scholes says Man United must prioritise centre-back signing

Paul Scholes says Manchester United need to sign a dominant centre-back if they are to reach the level needed to win the Premier League.

Speaking on BT Sport after yesterday’s 3-1 victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford, the United legend was quick to pinpoint what he thought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer priority should be this summer.

‘They are missing a real dominant centre back, you look back at the history of the teams that win leagues they have real leaders in the back four,’ Scholes said.

‘Maguire could be [good enough] but he needs someone next to him that can dominate.’

It was Maguire’s poor headed clearance that led to Allan Saint-Maximin’s first half goal for the Magpies yesterday.

Scholes was upbeat about the quality of players elsewhere on the pitch.

‘I don’t think we are far off, the attacking play, the midfield play, Paul Pogba is looking better, Fred and McTominay.

‘We have a young Greenwood coming of age, the more games he plays the more star quality he will bring, this lad could be a real superstar.

‘There’s goals in the team and I just think a real dominant centre half with authority could take United to that next level.’

Who that might be remains to be seen. United appeared to withdraw from the race to sign RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano recently, as he committed his future to Bayern Munich. Rumours of signing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos are wide of the mark according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, another reported target, has a release clause of €80 million (£70m) that is non-negotiable, according to reports.

Again. Manchester United have *not* contacted Sergio Ramos agent. There’s nothing with Man Utd, as of today. Still the same situation. 🔴 #mufc https://t.co/oqyZI9loi4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 20, 2021

