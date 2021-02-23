Manchester United forced into dealing with goalkeeping unrest

Manchester United reportedly face a goalkeeping crisis this summer transfer window as things heat up in that department.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant and technically speaking Sergio Romero all on board to call for.

The experienced Argentine has been trying to move for the past two transfer windows but it seems no one wanted to shell out to buy him.

Grant was always going to be the third-choice goalkeeper so there were no problems in that department.

Rather, the battle is amongst the two remaining goalkeepers and it seems Solskjaer’s hand will be forced this upcoming transfer window.

According to Manchester Evening News, Henderson does not want to be stuck behind De Gea again next season and so will look to move in the summer unless he’s installed as the first-choice goalkeeper for the next year.

It’s believed the former Sheffield United loanee is ‘frustrated’ by his lack of minutes in the Premier League and it seems some senior figures feel he’s the better choice.

There are concerns amongst the club’s hierarchy that they’ve cornered themselves with De Gea’s £375k a week deal and so feel he’s best sold.

Offloading a player on such high wages though will always be a problem so it will be interesting to see what will happen this summer.

