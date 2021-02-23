Manchester United up against the best for Erling Haaland

Manchester United face a difficult battle for more reasons than one in their bid to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be on the lookout for a striker after the downfall of Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani’s age being a factor to consider.

The talented Frenchman was United’s top goalscorer last season but hasn’t looked himself whatsoever since the experienced Uruguayan joined.

Cavani has taken over from the striker position and has looked remarkable so far but as good as he has been, he’s not a long-term solution.

That is where Haaland comes in but not only is he surely going to be an expensive buy but the list of clubs keen on signing him will make it remarkably difficult for the Red Devils.

Clubs that «absolutely» want Haaland: Chelsea Liverpool Manchester United Manchester City Barcelona Real Madrid PSG Bayern Munich Juventus Pluss all other clubs in the world with a lot of money And Dortmund want to keep him of course https://t.co/d8PVDyblwD — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) February 23, 2021

Not only are all the interested clubs the best ones in Europe but a few of them certainly have the finances to compete with Manchester United for Haaland.

That would mean Dortmund could essentially hold an auction for the powerful striker to extract as much money as possible from his sale.

The German giants have gotten a reputation for being a selling club so it is a realistic deal in that sense but United will have to put together one hell of a convincing plan to make it happen.

