Mino Raiola washes his hands off Manchester United mess

Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba’s infamous agent, has denied he destabilised Manchester United at all this season, despite spending plenty of time discussing his opinions publicly.

Some fans even wanted the French World Cup winner sold simply because of how often his representative disrespected the club.

One the eve of United’s climactic clash with RB Leipzig in the final match of the Champions League group stages, Raiola stunned everyone by claiming Pogba wanted to leave in the upcoming summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men subsequently found themselves trailing 3-0 and eventually managed to not fully embarrass themselves by scoring twice in the last ten minutes.

The 3-2 result meant the Red Devils crashed out of the Champions League and many blamed Raiola for distracting the players on purpose.

Raiola: “Pogba set to leave #MUFC? I only said my opinion, I didn’t want to create any problem. I don’t think that top players like Pogba or Solskjaer can be destabilised by what Raiola says. But I'm not going to talk about it again… or everyone in England goes crazy”. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2021

While Raiola isn’t the main reason why Manchester United were forced to drop to the Europa League, he can’t exactly wipe his hands clean either.

In truth, Solskjaer’s men should’ve had qualification wrapped up by the time they faced their German opponents and so the failure to do so is on them.

However, Raiola knew what he was doing by saying what he said at the time he specifically chose to do so, it’s not like he was oblivious of the effects it would’ve had.

