Manchester United handed Nikola Milenkovic boost ahead of summer

Manchester United have been given a fairly reasonable price-tag for Nikola Milenkovic as reports grow in regards to a potential summer move.

The Serbian defender has been linked with a move to Old Trafford a while now and perhaps the timing is perfectly set for the upcoming window.

Milenkovic has sparkled in Serie A ever since joining Fiorentina back in 2017 and has been constantly rumoured to be of interest to those at United.

Nothing has happened so far in terms of an official move but the young centre-back does only have a little over a year on his deal as it ends in 2022.

Milenkovic represents the type of signing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likes so it’s not a surprise he’s on a list of potentials.

Yes, they are, though his camp talks to other clubs as well. One incentive is that Milenković offers about as much quality as other candidates, but the transfer fee would 'only' be around £30m.

Milenkovic costing only £30m makes him a tempting target, particularly with the financial implications the global health crisis has had on football.

Manchester United could arguably reduce that price-tag further, knowing Fiorentina have to sell this summer if they want to avoid losing their star for free the year after, which is surely not an option.

However, Milenkovic could potentially be using the links with Old Trafford to his advantage in order to secure a new, lucrative contract.

