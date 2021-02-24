Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking out for Manchester United’s future

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under fire plenty of times in his career but there is one positive that cannot be taken away from him.

The legendary Norwegian has been called tactically inept, poor at in-game management, selecting the wrong starting XI in the first place and failing to make tough decisions.

There are those who feel Solskjaer has been lucky to enjoy whatever success has happened during his reign and it’s only a matter of time before he’s sacked.

Whatever those fans feel, facts speak for themselves and the former Molde man has a fact below that shows he knows what United are all about as a club.

Solskjaer has often spoken about the club’s DNA and how he’s trying to restore it to its former glory, even if it comes at the cost of his own job.

No fewer than 1⃣3⃣ #MUAcademy players have made their first-team debuts under Ole 🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/8boxxdt9WO — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 23, 2021

There are certainly plenty of positives to Solskjaer’s reign and this one above is definitely a big one given its importance to the club’s heritage.

This season is his second full season in charge and yet he’s managed to hand debuts to plenty of youngsters who can one day become crucial to the starting XI.

It’s not like he handed all those debuts in one concentrated period, rather it’s been spread out, with the most recent coming in United’s last match vs Newcastle United when Shola Shoretire came off the bench.

