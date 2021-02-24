Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides team news ahead of Real Sociedad match

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has changed his position about whether Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire will start in the side’s next game.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League Round of 32 2nd leg tie against Real Sociedad, the boss refused to confirm whether they would start or not.

Solskjaer said ‘Amad and Shola of course, they’ll be involved, they’re in the squad, but I’m not going to tell you whether they’re starting or not.’

This is a shift from the previous press conference, after the 3-1 win at Newcastle this weekend, Solskjaer had said ‘Probably not Shola and Amad, no. I’m not sure if that would be fair on them [to be picked in the starting line-up]. They’ll be in the squad.’

It could be that the manager has changed his mind due to the ongoing injuries of Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek, who he confirmed would miss tomorrow’s game.

‘No, they’re still out, still not trained enough or joined in, so we’ll be more or less the same squad we had against Newcastle,’ he said.

With a 4-0 lead and the tie all but won, and a tough away tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, it would be a huge surprise if the Norwegian does not rotate a number of key players. But at the presser, Solskjaer spoke openly about the possible departure of one candidate for a recall, Juan Mata, saying ‘I’m not surprised that teams are interested in him, he’s a fantastic footballer and a fantastic human being.

‘I’m sure Juan has been able to speak to other clubs if he wants to, and I keep in touch with him anyway.’

Not the words of a manager about to recall the player to his side.

