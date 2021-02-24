Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Erling Haaland links

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a curious response when asked about the club’s interest in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The sensational striker is probably Europe’s most sought-after talent for the upcoming transfer window and it remains to be seen if he will be sold.

United came close to signing Haaland before he decided to move to Dortmund instead and it’s believed that interest has remained.

Given Anthony Martial‘s struggles this season, it’s clear a new number nine is needed at Old Trafford to boost their chances of success.

On paper, it’s a match made in heaven but it’s a deal that is extremely complicated to make happen, though the legendary Norwegian has certainly left the door open.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “I think when you have had kids and players though as coach, you follow them, of course.

“I still keep in touch with Erling and it’s great to see him become the player he has become and I know he’ll work to keep improving all the time.

“Erling’s a Dortmund player, we wish him well there and let’s see what life will bring later on.”

Solskjaer will never publicly rule out a move for Haaland as that would be a crazy thing to do and would relieve pressure on the board to secure his signature.

The young forward would certainly add more firepower to a Manchester United side that has occasionally missed it despite the team leading the goalscoring charts in the league.

Haaland is the type of player any manager would like to sign regardless of the talent they already have so fans will be hoping it’s a deal that can somehow happen.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!