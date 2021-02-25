European giants prepare to pounce on Dean Henderson

Manchester United are reportedly in trouble this summer transfer window as clubs begin to line up for Dean Henderson.

The young goalkeeper is highly rated by those at Old Trafford, so much so he was handed a new deal claimed to be worth £150k a week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has consistently insisted Henderson will eventually be United’s number one but some fans are eager for it to happen now.

The academy graduate is also said to be keen on getting more minutes and, given David de Gea‘s performances this season, must be wondering what he needs to do to get it.

Solskjaer has been balanced so far in his press conferences, opting to praise both players whenever he gets the chance, rather than publicly favouring one over the other.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund are ready to pounce for Henderson if he opts to leave this summer.

It’s believed the commanding goalkeeper will not put up with being the second choice next season too and Jose Mourinho is said to be an admirer while the German giants can persuade the player to move abroad instead.

It’s unlikely Manchester United will sell Henderson but they’re certainly facing more and more pressure to make a decision.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!