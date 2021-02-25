Norman Whiteside encourages Shola Shoretire after breaking his record

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside and his wife had a classy message to pass onto Shola Shoretire following his European debut for the club.

The academy prospect became the youngest ever player to make his debut in European competition, beating Whiteside’s record that he held for roughly 40 or so years.

United fans were excited to see Shoretire in action and in fact, some wondered why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hadn’t started him or Amad.

The former Atalanta man did also come on from the substitutes bench and the young pair had the type of performance you’d expect from such young players.

The Red Devils couldn’t add to their four-goal tally from the first leg and truthfully, it was a match to forget at Old Trafford.

Wishing you all the best for a fabulous career Shola, you’re at the best club in the world #MUFC https://t.co/acWcBEKPVE — Norman Whiteside (@NormanWhiteside) February 25, 2021

Solskjaer has a good record of blooding youngsters so hopefully he will handle Shoretire the same and drip feed him minutes without pressuring him to produce fantastic performances.

It’s more important to integrate him slowly into the team and to not place any expectations on him as looks to develop his career.

Not everyone can have the type of explosive starts that the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood enjoyed, so slow and steady is the right way to do it.

