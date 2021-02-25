Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides injury update ahead of Chelsea fixture
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides injury update ahead of Chelsea fixture

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cleared up who may or may not be available for the upcoming clash vs Chelsea.

The legendary Norwegian was speaking following the drab 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad and so fans were hoping for some positive news.

United are currently battling with a bit of an injury crisis at central midfield with the likes of Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek all facing their own issues.

Solskjaer opted to play a midfield partnership of Fred and Nemanja Matic vs the Spanish side and the former was even substituted for Axel Tuanzebe, such was the desperation.

The Red Devils will need as many first-team stars as possible fit for their crucial match against the Blues this weekend.

Fred and Matic are a solid enough partnership to hold their own vs Chelsea but the concern is going forward as it is often too defensive of a double pivot to be of any offensive use.

This means the pressure will be on Manchester United’s attackers to hold up the ball well and be creative outlets at the same time.

That has been a struggle at times this season so hopefully either the players aforementioned are available or Solskjaer can get Fred or Matic to be more penetrative than usual.

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

