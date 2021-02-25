Player ratings: Man United 0-0 Real Sociedad (4-0 agg)

Manchester United battled out a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad in the Europa at Old Trafford this evening to progress to the Round of 16 of the competition 4-0 on aggregate. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 7 – A seventh clean sheet of the season for Henderson and some authoratitive shouting and catching. Looking like a safe pair of hands at the back and a good vocal presence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Should have been rested from the start, looked tired.

Eric Bailly 8 – Another majestic performance from the Ivorian. Hands down United’s best centre back if he can stay fit.

Victor Lindelof 5 – A clean sheet yes, but didn’t look terribly safe and cost Tuanzebe his goal with his mid-air foul.

Alex Telles 7 – Another good performance from Telles. Defended well and put in some good crosses. Would just like to see him take a few more chances going forward as he used to do for Porto.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Steady Eddie performance from Mr Reliable.

Fred 6 – Looked to be enjoying a bit of freedom to get forward but then got involved in niggly fouls and had to be subbed to save a sending off.

Mason Greenwood 7 – Some nice moves and nearly scored a classy goal, but it wasn’t to be.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Was so unlucky when he hit the bar and played well for the time he was on.

Dan James 4 – Conceded a ridiculous penalty early on that, if converted, could have made life difficult. Did bring out a good save from the Sociedad keeper, but otherwise offered little.

Anthony Martial 3 – 90 more minutes without a goal and absolutely lacking any form and confidence. Solskjaer’s determination to play him through his bad patch doesn’t seem to be working and he should really be given a few weeks away from the side to regroup.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 7 – Did well, put in some great passes and crosses, but why was he risked with the tie won?

Axel Tuanzebe 8 – Played really well in an unfamiliar role and was very unlucky to have his brilliant headed thunderbolt ruled out for a foul by Lindelof. Hope to see more of him on the back of this.

Brandon Williams 7 – Was also impressive after a slightly shaky start. Had the energy to close down anything coming down the right and looked good going forward.

Amad Diallo 6 – Didn’t get much chance to express himself but showed a couple of nice touches and helped out defensively.

Shola Shoretire 6 – Didn’t get on the ball much.

