Eric Bailly delivers timely message with solid performance vs Real Sociedad

Manchester United star Eric Bailly returned to the starting XI vs Real Sociedad and it’s safe to say he reminded fans, once again, why he should start more often.

The Ivorian defender is clearly a top player but question marks over his fitness has forced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to not play him as often as he likes.

Many supporters feel Harry Maguire and Bailly are the club’s best centre-back partnership but unfortunately it isn’t one they’ve seen too often.

Against Real Sociedad, the former Villareal man played alongside Victor Lindelof as the towering Englishman was given a rare night off.

Bailly played well, keeping a clean-sheet and showing he’s a good partner regardless of who he’s playing alongside.

Eric Bailly’s game by numbers vs. Real Sociedad: 100% take-ons completed 100% aerial duels won 91% pass accuracy 6 ball recoveries 3/4 long passes completed 3 clearances 2 interceptions Another solid display. 👏 pic.twitter.com/P7QRVxCTAa — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 25, 2021

100% take-ons and 100% aerial duels won is the single most perfect way to sum up the type of player Bailly is.

Unpredictable yet solid, the 26-year-old just have to prove his fitness over a long enough period to completely win over his manager.

Unfortunately, Bailly is running out of time as it’s believed the club have prioritised the centre-back position for the summer.

He’ll have to do something remarkable between now and the next transfer window to ensure he can salvage his career, otherwise, he’ll either be sold or just used as a squad player.

