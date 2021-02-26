Manchester United draw AC Milan in Europa League Round of 16

Man United have been drawn against AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The two legs will take place on Thursday March 11 and Thursday March 18, with United playing the first leg at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s bad luck with cup draws continues, with Milan one of the strongest sides in the competition.

Former United favourite Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the Milan line and United’s Diogo Dalot is currently on loan at the Serie A side, but will be ineligible to play.

The two sides have met 10 times previously and have five wins each. United had the better of things last time out. A Wayne Rooney brace helped the Red Devils to a historic 3-2 win in the San Siro eleven years ago in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg, which he followed up with another brace in the return leg, which United won 4-0.

The previous encounter was in 2007 in the Champions League semi-final, when the Reds won the first leg 3-2 at Old Trafford but crashed out after a 3-0 defeat in Italy with goals from Kaka, Seedorf and Gilardino. The Rossoneri went on to win the title that year.

After a fantastic start to this season domestically that saw them top Serie A for several weeks, Milan have stuttered a little lately but still lie second behind neighbours Inter.