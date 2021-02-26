Nemanja Matic puts in professional display vs Real Sociedad

Manchester United star Nemanja Matic has stepped up for his team at the right time with his solid performance vs Real Sociedad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are facing an injury crisis in their engine room with the likes of Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba all doubts for the club’s next fixture vs Chelsea.

Matic is one of United’s most experienced players but is still often someone who the legendary Norwegian trusts in difficult moments.

The Serbian midfielder has had to wait for his time to get consistent starts but seems to have grasped the opportunities with both hands.

Matic hasn’t set the world on fire but what he has done is show he’s a reliable figure and if he can put in more similar performances then there’s no doubt he still has a future at the club.

Nemanja Matic’s game by numbers vs. Real Sociedad: 93% pass accuracy 7 ball recoveries 5/5 long balls completed 4 attempted take-ons 4 successful take-ons 2 interceptions Professional display. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/HCQalihAPP — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 25, 2021

His statistics are varied and it’s arguably what made his performance so impressive as he wasn’t afraid to play long balls forward but still maintained a good passing accuracy.

He proved he can successfully take on his opponents and yet win the ball back superbly with his seven recoveries and two interceptions.

With question marks still remaining over his teammates’ heads in terms of their fitness, Matic has come to the starting XI at the right time.

