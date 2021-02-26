Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms injury news for Chelsea clash

Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Hannibal Mejbri and Phil Jones are definitely ruled out of Manchester United’s crunch away Premier League tie against Chelsea on Sunday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and four others are doubtful.

Speaking at the press conference after last night’s Real Sociedad game, the manager said:

‘Juan will unfortunately be out for a couple of weeks, so he missed tonight.

‘We hope that [Scott, Donny and Edinson] can be available for the weekend but I’m not sure. Paul is still out for a few weeks, unfortunately.’

The boss also confirmed that Daniel James needs assessing after coming off in last night’s game.

Eric Bailly gave Solskjaer good reasons to keep him in the side for the Chelsea game after another commanding performance that won him a place in the Europa League Team of the Week for the second time in a row.

‘Both of them [Bailly and Lindelof] played really well,’ the manager said when asked who would partner Harry Maguire going forward.

‘We’ve got Eric, Victor and Harry, three very good centre-backs that I can rely on and Axel as well, so I’ve got four to choose from.

‘Axel played in midfield this evening but sometimes it’s the opposition and sometimes it’s the form. I think the two of them will keep on playing, maybe playing together as well.’

Solskjaer also had words of encouragement for under-fire Anthony Martial, who put in another drab performance last night and who has now scored in only one of 14 games since New Year’s day.

‘Anthony knows what we want, and he is working really hard to do well for the team and that’s what is pleasing me the most when I see him every day in training.

‘He knows he will have to make it happen himself and we encourage him, we coach him, and we know he has going this quality and class.

‘Everyone goes through difficult patches from time to time and I think we saw again tonight, he is working hard and that is the main thing.’

