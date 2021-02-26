We believe in him: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on Shola Shoretire

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is certainly pleased with Shola Shoretire and spent plenty of time praising him following his European debut.

The academy product broke a nearly 40-year-old record to become the youngest player ever to feature in European competition when he was brought on vs Real Sociedad.

United’s own Norman Whiteside was the one who held the record and fans are hoping it’s a sign of the better things to come.

Shoretire is highly rated by those at Old Trafford and supporters even wanted to see him play the whole 90 minutes.

However, Solskjaer has opted to protect the young winger as much as possible and it’s a decision that should bring long-term benefits.

Solskjær: "Shola [Shoretire] has got some skills, he's going to make a very good player here. It's a platform tonight, just 15 minutes but it's something to remember for him at Old Trafford." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 25, 2021

OGS on Shoretire: "Young kid we believe in. Great attitude. Makes good decisions, gradually feed him into this team. Feet firmly on the ground. Very likeable boy." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) February 25, 2021

It’s certainly a lot of positives for Shoretire and fans will be watching his career develop closely.

He’s known to be a winger and so his competitors are the likes of Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Amad.

It’s safe to say the right-wing position is up for grabs so if he can string together a bunch of good performances, there’s no reason why he won’t get to hold onto that role.

For now though, it seems likely fans will get to see plenty of him from the bench instead.

