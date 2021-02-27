James Garner keeping his options open as Manchester United rumours grow
Manchester United prospect James Garner has admitted he’s open-minded about his future as he continues to enjoy a successful loan spell with Nottingham Forrest.

The young midfielder is one of those expected to have a bright future and many fans see him as Michael Carrick‘s true heir.

Garner hasn’t enjoyed a proper breakthrough under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and instead has been spending his time on loan with Watford in the first half of the season and the aforementioned Nottingham Forrest in this second half.

Given United’s injury crisis in midfield with the likes of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay all out, having the 19-year-old might’ve proven useful at this time.

Fred and Nemanja Matic are the last two natural senior midfielders left and should either one pick up a knock, it could spell trouble for Solskjaer.

Rumours have been floating around that Garner could leave permanently to secure first-team football more regularly, perhaps because his pathway into Manchester United’s senior team looks a little crowded.

However, those at Old Trafford still highly rate him and will surely want to hold onto him regardless of the rumours.

Garner’s current contract with United runs out in the summer of 2022 so there’s a decision to be made about him this summer.

