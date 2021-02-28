Brilliant statistic shows Marcus Rashford loves playing vs Chelsea

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has a remarkable record vs Chelsea and it’s absolutely crucial he starts the fixture to keep it up.

The young Englishman has been one of the club’s best performers this season, notching up double digits in both goals and assists.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly feels Rashford is a key part of his team as well, with the player having played close to 3000 minutes across all competitions.

There are many who feel the academy graduate could even go a level higher despite his remarkable statistics so there’s certainly plenty to look forward to.

One aspect of Rashford’s game that many appreciate is his ability to step up in big matches and it seems he favours Chelsea plenty in that sense.

📈 @MarcusRashford has been involved in 6️⃣ goals in his last 7️⃣ appearances against Chelsea! Who's predicting him to be our first scorer or Man of the Match tomorrow? 👀#MUFC #CHEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 27, 2021

Rashford has often played as a left-winger for Manchester United this season but with Edinson Cavani out of the tie, he could lead the line.

Anthony Martial is another option but it wouldn’t be a complete surprise to see the former play as a striker while the latter as a winger.

Either way, it’s likely they will interchange positions as they so often do and that could be the key to ensure Rashford adds to his goals and assists tallies.

