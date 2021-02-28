Bruno Fernandes’ numbers read shockingly poor vs Chelsea

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was perhaps not at his best vs Chelsea but he may have been even worse than initially anticipated.

The Portuguese magician has easily been the club’s talisman since arriving but his performance in the drab draw with the Blues was shockingly below his usual standards.

United overall were pretty poor and it was a continuation of their disappointing form vs big six sides, failing to win against any of their opponents and scoring just one goal.

Rival fans often claim Bruno isn’t a world-class player because of his performances vs big teams but it’s clear to see this is a team issue and not a player issue.

Nonetheless, the former Sporting Lisbon man’s display was not pretty at all and if it were anyone else, they’d probably be subsequently dropped from the starting XI.

Bruno Fernandes' game by numbers against Chelsea: 20 x possession lost (most) 4 x dribbled past (joint-most) 1 chance created 0 shots on target 0 take-ons completed 😳 pic.twitter.com/rm75yF0w6L — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 28, 2021

Bruno is known for being a risktaker but given how Manchester United couldn’t seem to hold onto the ball, it may have paid off to be a bit more reserved than usual today.

The brilliant playmaker is normally the man who unlocks stubborn defences for Solskjaer’s men but against Chelsea, he probably did more damage than good.

The only positive to consider is that it was an uncharacteristically poor performance and so it’s unlikely fans will see a repeat again.

