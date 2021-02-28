Manchester United falling short in crucial matches this season
Home
Reports
Matchday

Manchester United falling short in crucial matches this season

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans were right to be displeased following the disappointingly boring clash vs Chelsea which ended in a goalless draw.

Supporters weren’t just unhappy with the result or the missed opportunity to close the gap to Manchester City but also with how this type of performance was becoming a pattern this season.

United did not look like a team who wanted to get all three points and it could be argued their two best spells in the match came at the ends of either half.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a bigger issue to deal with, however, as his players have come up short pretty often against the bigger teams this campaign.

This pattern is probably what could’ve costed them putting in a proper title challenge and what allowed City to run away with the league.

These results are simply unforgivable as Manchester United scoring just one goal is pretty unacceptable all things considered.

Given how the team have scored more goals than anyone else in the league, it’s clear they have firepower in other matches.

Their performances this season will likely be enough to score a top-four finish but if they want to make that breakthrough to become a title-challenging team then these are the matches that shows the difference.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus