Manchester United falling short in crucial matches this season

Manchester United fans were right to be displeased following the disappointingly boring clash vs Chelsea which ended in a goalless draw.

Supporters weren’t just unhappy with the result or the missed opportunity to close the gap to Manchester City but also with how this type of performance was becoming a pattern this season.

United did not look like a team who wanted to get all three points and it could be argued their two best spells in the match came at the ends of either half.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a bigger issue to deal with, however, as his players have come up short pretty often against the bigger teams this campaign.

This pattern is probably what could’ve costed them putting in a proper title challenge and what allowed City to run away with the league.

Man Utd have not beaten a 'Big Six' rival in the Premier League this season: (H) 1-6 vs Spurs (H) 0-0 vs Chelsea (H) 0-1 vs Arsenal (H) 0-0 vs Man City (A) 0-0 vs Liverpool (A) 0-0 vs Arsenal (A) 0-0 vs Chelsea Just one goal scored. 😳 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 28, 2021

The Premier League 'Big Six' table so far this season…#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/Jj6xKQXGQm — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 28, 2021

These results are simply unforgivable as Manchester United scoring just one goal is pretty unacceptable all things considered.

Given how the team have scored more goals than anyone else in the league, it’s clear they have firepower in other matches.

Their performances this season will likely be enough to score a top-four finish but if they want to make that breakthrough to become a title-challenging team then these are the matches that shows the difference.

