Player ratings: Man United 3-1 Newcastle United

Manchester United played out a toothless 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Had nothing difficult to do, but did nothing wrong for once.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Looked a bit tired and disinterested.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Made an excellent interception to prevent what would have been a certain Timo Werner near miss.

Harry Maguire 6 – Did nothing interesting of note. If only he could do that more often.

Luke Shaw 6 – Starting to go off the boil after his excellent recent run of form. Think the waistline is beginning to expand a little.

Scott McTominay 6 – Rushed back from injury, but why? Tries his best, but other than the odd brilliant game, he’s looking more and more like the next Darren Fletcher.

Fred 6 – Another hard worker in a team full of worker bees.

Dan James 6 – Another worker bee, this one’s a fast little bee, but spills all the honey and then does that face that says ‘oooh I was so close there getting that honey into the hive.’

Bruno Fernandes 5 – A poor game by Bruno’s standards. I know he says he isn’t getting tired, but what other reason could there be for that dismal showing?

Marcus Rashford 5 – Another tired-looking performance, produced nothing creative at all. Didn’t even do his ‘receive ball, run straight at goal, get tackled’ routine.

Mason Greenwood 6 – You felt sorry for Mason, the service was worse than the Paddington to Cardiff Central line.

Substitutes

Anthony Martial 5 – Did nothing much to report, but I’m knocking a point off the average of six for just looking so bored, surly and sulky when he came on.

Amad Diallo 9 – Insightful of Solskjaer to bring on the Ivorian with 30 minutes to go and was rewarded with the most brilliant hat-trick …. oh wait, no, I was just dreaming. He didn’t come on.

Edinson Cavani has made quite an impact since his deadline day arrival at Old Trafford, but how much do you know about our other South American players, past and present? Take our quiz below to find out!